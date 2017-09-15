Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross score Ken Burns’ epic The Vietnam War: Stream

Trent Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross have teamed up for another atmospheric film score, and this time around their dark, moody soundscapes will be helping iconic documentarian Ken Burns’ latest epic, The Vietnam War, come to life. As we previously reported, Reznor and Ross drew from field recordings of mortars, helicopters, and people talking as “rhythmic starting points” for the score, which also features reworked music from from Nine Inch Nails songs and their scores for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

The 10-part, 18-hour epic begins on PBS on September 17th, and Burns personally sought out the duo for the series. “I don’t think he finished the sentence before I said, ‘Yeah, we’re in,’” Reznor recently told the New York Times. “That’s a no-brainer.” Reznor also told the Times that the duo were provided with a blueprint of moods to evoke: rage, courage, sadness, fear, chaos, loss, love, sacrifice, aggression, loneliness, and anxiety—exactly the emotions the uber intense Reznor’s art normally traffics in.

“We are incredibly honored to be a part of this project,” Reznor and Ross said in a joint statement. “With The Vietnam War, Ken [Burns], [co-director] Lynn [Novick], and [senior producer] Sarah [Botstein] have created something of vital importance. To bear witness to their process was immensely inspiring. The sheer scale of the project combined with the magnitude of the subject matter was initially daunting for us, but the commitment, care, and reverence they displayed made the experience deeply satisfying on many levels.”

Stream the album below and check out the original score tracklist and album artwork as well

The Vietnam War – Original Score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Artwork:

The Vietnam War – Original Score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Tracklist:

01. Less Likely

02. Four Enclosed Walls

03. The Forever Rain

04. Remnants

05. Other Ways to Get to the Same Place

06. Torn Polaroid

07. Before Dawn

08. What Comes Back

09. Justified Response

10. Counting Ticks

CD 2

01. A World Away

02. The Right Things

03. Passing the Point

04. Strangers In Lockstep

05. Before and After Faith

06. The Same Dream

07. Haunted