Troy Gentry, one-half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, one-half of the popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The crash occurred in Medford, New Jersey at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time. At the time, Gentry was on his way to the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, where Montgomery Gentry were scheduled to perform on Friday night.

Gentry was 50 years old.

A collaboration between Gentry and fellow Kentucky musician Eddie Montgomery, Montgomery and Gentry released eight studio albums between 1999 and 2015. More than 20 of their songs appeared on the Billboard country music charts, including No. 1 singles “If You Ever Stop Loving Me”, “Something to Be Proud Of”, “Lucky Man”, “Back When I Knew It All”, and “Roll with Me”. In 2000, they were named Duo of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, and in 2009, they were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.