TV adaptation of Watchmen coming from Lost and Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof

In June, Variety reported that Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof would be helming an HBO miniseries adaptation of Watchmen, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s gritty and notoriously tricky-to-adapt graphic novel (Zack Snyder, who helmed the 2009 movie, was previously in talks to adapt for HBO). Deadline made sure to note, however, that he was “very premature in the early deal-making phase, and nothing has closed.” Lindelof then went on to (sort of) deny the rumors, saying, “I haven’t had any meetings with HBO.”

Well, he’s no longer playing coy. A recent post to his Instagram account seems to confirm that he will, in fact, be bringing the property to life. “Day One,” he writes in the post, which depicts in its photo the base of the statue that, in the novel, serves a pivotal purpose. “In Gratitude,” it reads.

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

In previous interviews, he’s said he needed to “weigh the balance” of whether or not another adaptation of Watchmen should exist before actually taking it on. “I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up,” he continued.

In other words, he doesn’t want to pull a Snyder. The pressure’s on, buddy.