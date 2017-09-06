Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Twin Peaks share new songs “Come For Me” and “Fat Chance”: Stream

Spare and lovely, the songs exude a warm, yearning feeling of loneliness

by
on September 06, 2017, 1:40pm
0 comments

Their namesake might be finished, but Twin Peaks are still trucking along with their Sweet ’17 Singles 7-inch subscription series. Today, you can hear two new tracks from the Chicago garage rockers, “Come For Me” and “Fat Chance”.

They’re a melancholy pair, but warm like the last winds of summer. “Come For Me” coasts along bright “la la las” and a spare, infectious melody. The weathered, lo-fi production of “Fat Chance”, a song carried only by acoustic guitar and the folksy vocals of Cadien Lake James, is refreshing in its simplicity, especially after a number of singles that feel packed to the gills with piano and brass.

Listen to them below.

Previous entries in the Sweet 17 Singles series include“Tossing Tears” and “Under the Pines”, as well as “Check Your Lonely” and “Sun and the Trees”. They’ll continue to release a 7-inch every month for the remainder of the year. Subscribe at the band’s website.

Earlier this year, they released a live double album, Urbs in Horto.

Previous Story
The xx cover Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” for BBC Live Lounge: Watch
Next Story
David Lynch adds himself to Festival of Disruption lineup along with Rebekah Del Rio and Bill Hader
No comments
More Stories