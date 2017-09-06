Twin Peaks share new songs “Come For Me” and “Fat Chance”: Stream

Their namesake might be finished, but Twin Peaks are still trucking along with their Sweet ’17 Singles 7-inch subscription series. Today, you can hear two new tracks from the Chicago garage rockers, “Come For Me” and “Fat Chance”.

They’re a melancholy pair, but warm like the last winds of summer. “Come For Me” coasts along bright “la la las” and a spare, infectious melody. The weathered, lo-fi production of “Fat Chance”, a song carried only by acoustic guitar and the folksy vocals of Cadien Lake James, is refreshing in its simplicity, especially after a number of singles that feel packed to the gills with piano and brass.

Listen to them below.

Previous entries in the Sweet 17 Singles series include“Tossing Tears” and “Under the Pines”, as well as “Check Your Lonely” and “Sun and the Trees”. They’ll continue to release a 7-inch every month for the remainder of the year. Subscribe at the band’s website.

Earlier this year, they released a live double album, Urbs in Horto.