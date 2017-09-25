Ty Segall shares new track “Alta”: Stream

Photo by Amanda Koellner

So far this year, Ty Segall has “only” come out with a new self-titled LP, a 7” entitled Sentimental Goblin, an EP benefitting the ACLU (Fried Shallots), toured America and appeared on a TV show as a squirrel; so the world’s most prolific shredder was due for a release, which comes today in the form of “Alta”. The track was recorded in Chicago at Electrical Audio with the legendary Steve Albini while Ty was on a break from tour this spring and finds the Freedom Band—Emmett Kelly (guitar, vocals), Mikal Cronin (bass, vocals), Charles Moothart (drums) and Ben Boye (keyboards)—backing Segall.

“Alta”, which has made its way into Segall’s setlists throughout 2017, begins rather tenderly with a lovely piano-driven intro before exploding into the type of guitar acrobatics that Segall is known far and wide for. Listen to “Alta” here, and check out Ty’s aforementioned turn as a squirrel playing a wedding on HBO’s Animals below: