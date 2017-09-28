Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis perform “See You Again” on Fallon: Watch

Back in 2011, Tyler, the Creator made his TV debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The emphatic performance of “Sandwitches”, which saw Tyler rap wearing a ski mask and ended with him jumping on the back of Fallon, propelled Tyler from an indie blog darling to a mainstream force in hip-hop while simultaneously solidifying Late Night as the go-to destination for TV musical performances. In the six years since then, Tyler has matured as a hip-hop polymath with interests that extend beyond music. Fallon, meanwhile, became the host of The Tonight Show. On Wednesday night, their paths once again crossed, as Tyler visited 30 Rock to support his latest project, Flower Boy. Trading in his ski mask for a string orchestra, he performed “See You Again” with assistance from rising R&B singer Kali Uchis and The Roots. Catch the replay up above.

In support of Flower Boy, Tyler will head out on a North American tour in November, including festival sets at Day For Night, Lollapalooza Argentina, and his own Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. In terms of music, he recently freestyled over JAY-Z’s “4:44” for a new song titled, “ZIPLOC”. As for Uchis, she will soon be touring with Lana Del Rey.