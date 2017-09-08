U2 perform “You’re the Best Thing About Me” and Joshua Tree’s “Bullet the Blue Sky” on Fallon: Watch

Photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Thursday saw the NFL kick off with the Patriots versus the Chiefs, and NBC made sure Fallon had a huge night to capitalize on the big lead in. U2 appeared as the night’s musical guest, serving up the live debut of their new song “You’re the Best Thing About Me” in addition to a reworked version of The Joshua Tree staple “Bullet the Blue Sky”. The latter contained alternate lyrics that better reflected our current times (“Vaporized in a single tweet”).

Additionally, Bono and The Edge sat down with Fallon to discuss their new album, Songs of Experience, in addition to Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA.

U2 is wrapping up its 30th anniversary Joshua Tree tour ahead of Songs of Experience’s December 1st release date. They recently debuted another new song in “The Blackout”.