Vic Mensa shares self-directed video for “Rollin’ Like a Stoner”: Watch

Vic Mensa dropped his debut full-length album, The Autobiography, back in July. Today, he’s shared the video for the effort’s latest single, “Rollin’ Like a Stoner”.

The Chicago MC took on the director’s role himself for the video, which plays up the ironic aspects of the song. The track seemingly taking pride in a drug-fueled lifestyle while simultaneously pointing out its hazards. In the clip, Mensa rides around on a motorcycle like a daredevil and takes swings from a bottle while driving his drop-top. But it’s not long before he’s facing his own demons and recalling more innocent days while on the stage at Los Angeles’ Warner Grand Theatre. Check out the video above.

Next month, Mensa will hit the road with JAY-Z, serving as the 4:44 tour opener. He was also recently announced as part of the third annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert, which will go to support relief and recovery efforts working to aid the victims of all the recent hurricanes and earthquakes around the world. Going down October 17th at Barclays Center, the show will feature JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Joey Bada$$, Fifth Harmony, ASAP Ferg, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Willow Smith, Princess Nokia, Kaskade, Iggy Azalea, Chris Brown, and many more.