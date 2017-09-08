Vinyl reissue announced for Rosemary’s Baby original score

Waxwork Records has been having a field day reissuing the soundtracks to classic horror films as of late. They recently reprinted the Evil Dead 2 score to celebrate its 30th anniversary and brought back George A. Romero and Stephen King’s Creepshow OST, even releasing the Creepshow 2 soundtrack for the first time. Next up from the fear fans is a repressing of the score from the seminal 1968 thriller Rosemary’s Baby.
This is Waxwork’s second reissue of composer Krzysztof Komeda’s score, having first printed it back in 2014. This time, however, they’re calling it “he most comprehensive presentation of the original Rosemary’s Baby film score to ever be pressed to vinyl.” Remastered from the original tapes, the 180 gram vinyl is printed on “Ritual Smoke” gray and black wax and comes housed in a satin finished gatefold jacket. Included in the package is an 11×11 insert, new artwork from Jay Shaw, fresh liner notes, and a collection of unreleased production stills.
The reissue is available to order now via Waxwork. Below, check out some images of the packaging and the official tracklist.
Rosemary’s Baby Reissue Artwork:
Rosemary’s Baby Reissue Tracklist:
01. Main Title
02. Furnishing The Apartment
03. Chanting
04. Dream
05. Lullaby
06. The Pain
07. How To Prepare A Good Steak / The Ear
08. Holiday Music
09. After The Call To Hutch
10. Good Appetite
11. Lullaby / Crib Sequence
12. Scrabble
13. Book About Witchcraft
14. The Horrible Doctor
15. The Fragrance
16. The Horrible Doctor #2
17. The Short Dream
18. Iron Bars / Elevator Lift / Dr. Sapirstein and Syringe
19. Path To The Pit Of Evil #1
20. Path To The Pit Of Evil #2 & #3
21. What Have You Done?
22. End Title
Here’s the track “Lullaby” from the original score: