Wavves share new track “The Lung”: Stream

Photo by Amanda Koellner

Adult Swim have nabbed quite a few big gets for its 2017 Singles Program; Deerhoof, Downtown Boys, DOOM and Alchemist, and Nice Segal’s The JuJu Exchange have all contributed to the series. Today brings the latest entry from Wavves.

The Cali rockers have shared “The Lung” as the 19th track from the Program. It’s a spacey dream of a tune, Nathan Williams’ vocals vibrating through reverberating bass notes and a steady drum beat. Moments of wonder peak through as twinkling synths and guitars float around the juddering instrumentation. Take a listen below.

Just last week, Wavves unveiled a run of co-headlining tour dates with Joyce Manor. Coming in support of Joyce Manor’s last full-length, 2016’s Cody, and Wavves’ You’re Welcome LP from earlier this year, you can find the joint schedule below.

Joyce Manor and Wavves 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/24 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *

10/29 – Houston, TX @ Numbers *

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #

10/31 – Mobile, AL @ Merry Widow #

11/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

11/03 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall #

11/04 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm #

11/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

11/11 – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown #

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

11/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

11/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Vega #

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

11/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue #

11/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre #

* = w/ French Vanilla

# = w/ Culture Abuse