Esperanza Spalding is live streaming the recording of her new album right now

Esperanza Spalding announced back in July that she’d be live streaming the creation of her new album, and today she’s entered the studio. The jazz phenom is giving herself 77 hours to write and record a 10-track album under the watchful eye of her fans all across the Internet. She intends to call the LP Exposure and make it available only on CD and vinyl, limited to just 7,777 pressings.

In an interview with the New York Times, Spalding said the idea for Exposure came as a reaction to her label, Concord Music Group, pressuring her to expand her audience and trying to control the songs on her albums. She convinced them to let her do the webcast, limiting their ability to dictate what actually makes it onto the final product as it will all happen live and nothing has been prewritten. Another part of the compromise was bringing in a number of featured guests; at the time of this writing (five hours into the stream), Andrew Bird is in there working on a track with Spalding.

You can watch the entire thing go down below.

Before kicking off the recording, Spalding gave a video tour of the studio to her Facebook followers. Check out that clip here: