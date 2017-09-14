Weezer salute the “Beach Boys” on sunny new song: Stream

Photo by Jeremy Cowart

Shortly after releasing their self-titled “White Album”, Rivers Cuomo and the rest of the guys in Weezer got to work on a follow-up. Though they initially thought it would be called “The Black Album”, fate had different plans. Inspired by dreams and the coast, new album Pacific Daydream came to life.

According to Cuomo, the decision to go with this direction was inspired by a Chinese proverb:

“Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man.”

Pacific Daydream is “a record that navigates the uncertainty between reality and dreams, blurring the line between the listener knowing if they are daydreaming the world of the album, or if the world of the album is daydreaming them,” a press statement describes further. “It’s a record about finding the gray area between the black and the white, about escaping the everyday into the fantasy of what may be just down the line, but also maybe isn’t.”

Previously, Weezer used “Feels Like Summer” and “Mexican Fender” to preview the LP. Now, a third track has been revealed. “Beach Boys”, as its title suggests, is a bouncy, sun-kissed ode to the shore and, of course, the legendary ’60s group. “Turn it up/ It’s the Beach Boys/ Singin’ loud in a sweet voice.”

Pacific Daydream is out October 27th through Crush Music. Weezer have also shared the full album tracklist.

Pacific Daydream Tracklist:

01. Mexican Fender

02. Beach Boys

03. Feels Like Summer

04. Happy Hour

05. Weekend Woman

06. QB Blitz

07. Sweet Mary

08. Get Right

09. La Mancha Screwjob

10. Any Friend of Diane’s