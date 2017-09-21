Menu
Wes Anderson unveils first trailer for new film Isle of Dogs: Watch

Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, and many more lend their voices

by
on September 21, 2017, 11:02am
Dust off that corduroy jacket, folks, because Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new movie, Isle of Dogs, is almost here. Well, we still have to wait until next March, but today Anderson has unveiled the first trailer, and it looks quite good.

If you recall, Anderson’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Oscar-nominated magnum opus, The Grand Budapest Hotel, is another stop-motion animated film from the Texas filmmaker, this time moving from foxes to the canine variety. The story is set in Japan and follows a young boy as he searches for his dog, Rex, but you know it won’t be as simple as that.

Once more, Anderson’s strung together an inspiring A-list cast of voice actors, specifically: Bryan CranstonTilda SwintonFrances McDormandScarlett JohanssonGreta GerwigJeff GoldblumF. Murray AbrahamHarvey KeitelAkira ItoAkira TakayamaKoyu RankinCourtney B. VanceYoko OnoLiev Scheiber, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, among others.

The film hits theaters on March 23rd, 2018, which gives you plenty of time to get reacquainted with your favorite eccentric heroes and villains by diving into our ranking of every Wes Anderson character from best to worst. It’s our Rushmore, Max.

