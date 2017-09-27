WESTSIDEDOOM (DOOM and Westside Gunn) share first collaborative track “Gorilla Monsoon”: Stream

The mysterious DOOM and Buffalo MC Westside Gunn recently unveiled plans for a collaborative project under the combined moniker WESTSIDEDOOM. Today, they’ve unveiled their first track, “Gorilla Monsoon”.

The Daringer-produced rap kicks along an eerie strain of strings that call back to ’80s horror films. The accompanying bars are equally menacing as each rapper demonstrates their unique flows with unhindered ferocity. Take a listen below.

It appears that “Gorilla Monsoon” is one of just two tracks that WESTSIDEDOOM have come up with; the other was produced by The Alchemist. Speaking to Hypebeast, Westside Gunn had this to say of collaborating with DOOM:

“I’ve always made references before about meeting MF DOOM, even on Twitter. He’s just one of those mysterious dudes and that’s what I like about him the most. When you heard his work with Ghostface, it was just like, ‘How did that happen?’ Not everyone out there is able to touch DOOM because he’s not out there like that. I reached out to him and the dots just connected. Plus, I already had the WESTSIDEDOOM idea in my head. It didn’t have to be a full album or what not to make a point. The two songs we have, those are art pieces to me. From MF DOOM and his management’s standpoint, it made a whole lot of sense and they’ve already thrown the respect at me. So after all that, I hit up Alchemist and Daringer. I told Daringer first and he cooked up a joint and that was it. Then we sent Alchemist’s joint and it was just magic. With this WESTSIDEDOOM shit, I honestly feel from what I did and what he did on those two songs with Alchemist and Daringer, nigg*s is in trouble and the whole world is about to understand what I’m saying.”