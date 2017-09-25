UK indie rockers Wild Beasts are breaking up.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the band wrote, “The four of us have decided, for our own reasons and in our own ways, that it is now time to leave this orbit. We’re care takers for something precious and don’t want to have it diminish as we move forward with out lives.

Wild Beasts released five albums through Domino Records. Their sophomore LP, 2009’s Two Dancers, was nominated for the Mercury Prize, the annual award for the UK’s best album. Subsequent releases, including 2011’s Smother and 2014’s Present Tense, also received substantial acclaim and culminated in a collaboration with Lady Gaga. Their fifth and final release, Boy King, surfaced in August 2016.

The band is planning to “celebrate” its legacy with “further announcements” to come.