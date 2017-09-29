Win tickets to The Growlers Six Festival

Following a five-year association with Beach Goth, The Growlers are launching an even bigger, more badass festival of their own: The Growlers Six Festival. Set for October 28th-29th at the LA Waterfront in San Pedro, CA, the festival features one hell of a lineup curated by The Growlers themselves, who will headline both nights.

Other performers include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Butthole Surfers, Danny Brown, Girl Talk, Guided By Voices, Bad Brains, Fear, The B-52s, Mike Watt & the Secondmen, Jenny Lewis’ Nice As Fuck, former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass, ex-Dirty Projectors member Amber Coffman, Rostam, Geto Boys, Mystikal, and Juvenile. Yeah, it’s that kind of party.

To help you celebrate this next evolution of The Growlers’ festival experience alongside them, we’re giving away six (6) pairs of GA passes to three (3) lucky winners. To enter, simply fill out the widget below,

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.