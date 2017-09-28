Win VIP tickets to Corona Capital 2017

After the tragic disaster that struck Mexico City earlier this month, Corona Capital 2017 is going to take on an even greater significance. Scheduled for November 18th and 19th, the festival will have no choice but to become more than just a great festival with a stacked lineup; it will be a symbol of a city and a country’s resilience, hope, and perseverance.

Good thing it has a lineup worthy enough to carry the load and help bring good times back to the Mexican capital. Foo Fighters and Green Day headline a bill that also features The xx, PJ Harvey, Phoenix, Alt-J, The Shins, Grizzly Bear, Cage the Elephant, Elbow, Metronomy, The Drums, Boys Noize, Whitney, Angel Olsen, Andrew W.K., Japandroids, Cherry Glazerr, and more.

Frankly, Mexico City needs an event like this right now, and you need to be there. That’s why we’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP tickets to the two-day event. But wait, there’s more, as twelve (12) second place winners will receive a pair of GA passes as well. To enter for your chance to win, simply fill out the widget below.

Winners must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.