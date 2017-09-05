Wolf Parade announce 2018 North American tour dates with Charly Bliss

Photo by Ben Kaye

Wolf Parade are currently on the road supporting their forthcoming reunion album, Cry Cry Cry. Today, they have extended their headlining tour into 2018 with a new leg of North American dates.

Following a stint across the pond in Europe, the Canadian indie rockers will return in January to perform in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Phoenix, among other cities. Brooklyn power pop outfit Charly Bliss — whose Guppy LP is one of the best of 2017 so far — have again been tapped as openers.

Consult the full schedule below. Wolf Parade’s Expo 86 follow-up arrives October 6th via Sub Pop.

Wolf Parade 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center *

09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

09/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *

09/23 – Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center *

09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/25 – South Saginaw, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/17 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

11/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/20 – Dublin, UK @ Button Factory

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

11/25 – Nancy, FR @ L’autre Canal

11/26 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

11/27 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

12/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand

01/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom ^

01/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market ^

01/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

01/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^

01/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

* = w/ Arcade Fire

^ = w/ Charly Bliss

