Wolf Parade announce 2018 North American tour dates with Charly Bliss

Photo by Ben Kaye
Wolf Parade are currently on the road supporting their forthcoming reunion album, Cry Cry Cry. Today, they have extended their headlining tour into 2018 with a new leg of North American dates.
Following a stint across the pond in Europe, the Canadian indie rockers will return in January to perform in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Phoenix, among other cities. Brooklyn power pop outfit Charly Bliss — whose Guppy LP is one of the best of 2017 so far — have again been tapped as openers.
Consult the full schedule below. Wolf Parade’s Expo 86 follow-up arrives October 6th via Sub Pop.
Wolf Parade 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center *
09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
09/08 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
09/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *
09/23 – Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center *
09/24 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^
10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^
10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/25 – South Saginaw, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom
10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^
11/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/17 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
11/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/20 – Dublin, UK @ Button Factory
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
11/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
11/25 – Nancy, FR @ L’autre Canal
11/26 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/27 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
11/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
12/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand
01/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom ^
01/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market ^
01/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^
01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
01/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^
01/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^
01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^
01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
* = w/ Arcade Fire
^ = w/ Charly Bliss
Revisit the latest Cry Cry Cry single, “You’re Dreaming”: