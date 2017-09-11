Woman murdered at UK’s Bestival, 28-year-old man arrested

Over the weekend, thousands of festival goers attended Bestival at the Lulworth estate in Dorset, UK. After the festival came to a close on Sunday night, local police were alerted to concerns about the welfare of one of the attendees. After conducting a search, the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the grounds early Monday morning.

The Guardian reports a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the ongoing investigation. Police explained the arrest was “to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances.”

“Following the discovery of the woman’s body we have now launched an investigation into her death,” said DCI Sarah Derbyshire. “We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.”

“Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died,” she added. “A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

Derbyshire continued, “We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset police.”

The Bestival organizers have released a statement on Facebook about the incident stating they’re “devastated” about the news and confirming they’ll be supporting police with the investigation. Read the full note below.