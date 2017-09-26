Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce deluxe box set reissue of Fever to Tell, share previously unheard track “Shake It”: Stream

Yesterday saw Yeah Yeah Yeahs share a demo called “Phone Jam” that dated back to the recording of their 2003 debut album, Fever to Tell. Many assumed that this signaled a rerelease of the landmark record was on the horizon, and that has today proven true. The New York indie outfit have announced a deluxe vinyl reissue of Fever to Tell set for October 20th via Interscope/UMe.

Limited to just 2,000 copies worldwide, the box set will feature a fresh remaster of Fever to Tell by Stephen Marcussen, pressed for the first time on 180g audiophile black vinyl. A second LP will contain nine previously unreleased four track demos plus eight B-sides and rarities, two of which have never before been heard. YYYs have released one of those unheard tracks, “Shake It”, to coincide with the announcement. Check it out below.

Numbered, signed, and wrapped in fishnet stockings, the box set will also include five newspaper lyric posters with photos from Nick Zinner, Spike Jonze, Lance Bangs, Julian Gross, Patrick Daughters, and Cintamani Calise; a 164-page hardbound photo book with Zinner’s personal photos as well as 16 pages from Karen O’s personal notebook; and one of 10 photo cards hand selected from Zinner’s personal collection and signed by the band. There’s also a champagne cork USB stick featuring all the audio plus over 90 minutes of video comprising 26 minutes of unseen behind-the-scenes video from the band’s 2003 UK tour, live performances, music videos, and two fan films. What’s more, the first 500 orders of the box will include four more unreleased demos on a bonus cassette tape with handwritten labels by the band.

In a statement, the band said,

“A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put Fever to Tell out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded,) a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

To celebrate the release, the band has added more live dates, their first in public in four years. Already scheduled for the Growlers Six and Sound On Sound music festivals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also perform at LA’s Fonda Theatre on October 25th and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on November 7th.

Pre-orders for the Fever to Tell deluxe box set are going on here, and you can find all the album info below.

Fever to Tell Deluxe Box Set Album Artwork:

Fever to Tell Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

LP 1 — Remasted Original Album:

01. Rich

02. Date With The Night

03. Man

04. Tick

05. Black Tongue

06. Pin

07. Cold Light

08. No No No

09. Maps

10. Y Control

11. Modern Romance

LP 2 — Previously Unreleased Demos, plus B-sides and Rarities:

01. Date With The Night (Four Track Demo)

02. Black Tongue (Four Track Demo)

03. Pin (Four Track Demo)

04. Maps (Early Four Track Demo)

05. Poor Song (Four Track Demo)

06. Tick (Four Track Demo)

07. Shot Down (Four Track Demo)

08. Ooh Ooh Ooh (Four Track Demo)

09. Maps (Four Track Demo)

10. Shake It (Previously Unreleased)

11. Machine

12. Modern Things

13. Graveyard

14. Shot Down

15. Yeah! New York

16. Boogers (Previously Unreleased)

17. Countdown

Video:

There Is No Modern Romance (Tour Documentary by Patrick Daughters & Stephen Berger) 26 mins of unreleased, unseen behind-the-scenes video of the band on their 2003 UK tour

Fukuoka Nagoya Osaka Tokyo (Japan Tour Behind The Scenes)

They Don’t Love Like I Love You (Interviews by Lance Bangs & Spike Jonze)

Maps (Official Video)

Date With The Night (Official Video)

Y Control (Official Video)

Pin (Official Video)

Y-Control (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Black Tongue (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Maps (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Rich (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Miles Away (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Poor Song (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

Bonus Cassette:

01. Phone Jam

02. Art Star (Four Track Demo)

03. Bang (Four Track Demo)

04. Our Time (Four Track Demo)