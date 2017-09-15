Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj perform “Rake It Up” on Fallon: Watch

It’s not often that Nicki Minaj plays second fiddle to anyone at this point in her career. But while she was a guest on Fallon last night, she wasn’t the featured performer. Instead, she was there to support Memphis rapper Yo Gotti for a performance of their joint track “Rake It Up”.

The song comes from Gotti’s recent collaborative album with Mike WiLL Made-It, Gotti Made-It. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Minaj’s presence helped the single become Gotti’s first top 10 hit. She also helped liven up the late night performance, adding her trademark fire in a money-print bodysuit. Check out the replay above.