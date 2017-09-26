Menu
Young Dolph shot multiple times in Los Angeles

Rapper was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries

on September 26, 2017, 5:40pm
Young Dolph was shot multiple times outside a Los Angeles sneaker store on Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ. The 32-year-old rapper was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, TMZ adds.

