Young Dolph was shot multiple times outside a Los Angeles sneaker store on Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ. The 32-year-old rapper was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, TMZ adds.
Young Dolph shot multiple times in Los Angeles
Rapper was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries
by Alex Young
on September 26, 2017, 5:40pm
0 comments
Want more? Follow us on
Popular
- 1Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster launch controversial pay-to-play ticketing system
- 2Justin Bieber told Marilyn Manson "I made you relevant again" with repurposed t-shirt
- 3The first teaser trailer for Super Troopers 2 has arrived: Watch
- 4Here's our first look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in forthcoming biopic
- 5Justin Timberlake joined Foo Fighters in the studio after getting drunk with Dave Grohl in a parking lot
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
More Stories