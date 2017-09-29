Young Thug and Lil Yachty team up for the jubilant “On Me”: Stream

Powerhouse Atlanta indie label Quality Control has been at the fore of the city’s latest domination of hip-hop after introducing the world to red-hot acts like Migos and Lil Yachty. The label has a compilation showcasing its entire roster called, Control The Streets Volume One, dropping soon, and today it’s shared a contribution from Young Thug and Yachty entitled, “On Me”.

“On Me” comes on the heels of Migos’ “Too Hotty”, our first taste of the compilation, and features the kind of joyously off-kilter, Southern grammar flows you’d expect from the likes of Yachty and Thugger. Check it out below.

2017 has been a banner year for the self-proclaimed “King of Teens”, as Lil Yachty found himself ranked on Forbes’ list of the highest paid hip-hop solo acts this week. The 20-year-old rapper brought in an estimated $11 millions bones this year (!), ranking him 20th on the list.

Thugger has also had a typically busy September. The rapper just dropped a collaborative EP with Carnage entitled, Young Martha, appeared at the epic Meadows music festival in NYC and, unfortunately, was arrested this week in Atlanta on charges of allegedly possessing weed, Xanax, codeine, ecstasy, large sums of money and a gun (Thug’s lawyer denies all charges).

Both rappers will appear at Red Bull’s 30 Days in Chicago, something we here at Consequence of Sound are extremely excited to have in our home city.