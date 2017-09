Photo by Nick Pinto

Young Thug has joined forces with DJ Carnage for a new collaboration called Young Martha. Their first track together, “Homie” featuring Meek Mill, arrived Friday alongside a music video directed by Oscar Hudson. Watch it below.

Young Martha marks Young Thug’s second release of the year following his solo LP, Beautiful Thugger Girl, which was released back in June. The album contained one of our favorite tracks of the month in “Relationship” featuring Future.