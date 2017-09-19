Zack Snyder shares new, iPhone-shot short film, Snow Steam Iron: Watch

Earlier this month, Zack Snyder tweeted out a teaser trailer for a new short film, Snow Steam Iron. The dark, moody clip featured a woman named Lin Woo, who seems to have made an enemy of the NYPD. “What can you do with your talented friends & family, no money and a weekend?” he asked in an accompanying tweet. Today, Snyder uploaded the full film via Vero.

A synopsis for the project reads: “Snow gently falls on the blood-stained streets of a seedy out-of-time New York City. Steam envelopes the nightmare unfolding within its narrow alleys. Iron is the will of the one who would dare to resist… fight… survive.”

“Looking for an opportunity to change the alchemy, to challenge himself with new variables, to literally look at filmmaking through a new lens, Zack envisioned his next project,” reads a post on the film’s Vero site. “Embracing the curiosity calling from within, Zack set out to answer the question; what could be accomplished over the course of a few days, with a small group of friends and family, shooting simply on an iPhone. The result, SNOW STEAM IRON. After all, the most important part of storytelling is the story.”

Snow Steam Iron is Snyder’s first project since stepping down from Justice League in the wake of his daughter’s death.