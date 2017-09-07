ZAYN is a wanted man in the Marc Webb-directed video for “Dusk Till Dawn” featuring Sia: Watch

ZAYN took home Best Collaboration at this year’s MTV VMAs for his track with Taylor Swift from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”. Now the pop star is back with another big team up, this time with Aussie singer Sia.

The lead single to ZAYN’s forthcoming sophomore solo album, the song is called “Dusk Till Dawn” and was co-written by him and Sia alongside producer Greg Kurstin. And that’s not the only star power in play for the track, either, as it comes accompanied by a video from director Marc Webb, best known for (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man series. The clip sees ZAYN as a man wanted by shady characters and cops alike as he tries to make a sly handoff with a mysterious lady played by Girls actress Jemima Kirke. Take a look up above.

While “Dusk Till Dawn” is the first track from ZAYN’s follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine, details are slim about the new effort. However, it is expected out before the end of the year.