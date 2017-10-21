21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Migos’ Offset drop surprise collaborative album, Without Warning: Stream/download

Out of nowhere, three of the biggest names in Atlanta hip-hop have joined force for a surprise new album. Fitting titled, Without Warning, the 10-track album is a collaboration between 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Migos’ Offset. Additionally, Travis Scott and Migos’ Quavo appear in guest roles. Listen below.

Earlier this year, 21 Savage released his debut LP, Issa Album, while Offset and his Migos cohorts blew up with their sophomore effort, Culture. Both efforts featured support from Metro Boomin on the production side of things, so this team-up has clearly been brewing for quite awhile. More recently, Migos teamed up alongside Nicki Minaj and Cardi B for “MotorSport”.

Without Warning Tracklist:

01. Ghostface Killers (feat. Travis Scott)

02. Rap Saved Me (feat. Quavo)

03. Ric Flair Drip

04. My Choppa Hate Niggas

05. Nightmare

06. Mad Stalkers

07. Disrespectful

08. Run Up the Racks

09. Still Serving

10. Darth Vader