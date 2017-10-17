A Perfect Circle unleash “The Doomed” from their first album in 14 years: Stream

A Perfect Circle are set to release a new album next year, their first in 14 years, and today they’ve unveiled a teaser track entitled, “The Doomed”. Take a listen above.

Says frontman Maynard James Keenan in a statement, “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

The release of “The Doomed” comes in advance of A Perfect Circle’s North American fall tour, which kicks off later this month with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. See the band’s updated touring schedule below.

APC have signed with BMG for the release of the as-yet-untitled album, which they are recording with producer Dave Sardy.

Keenan’s other high-profile rock band, Tool, is also chugging away on a new album, but details regarding its long-awaited release are still unannounced.

A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/28 – Toluca, MX @ Knotfest Mexico

10/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

11/01 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater at Barclays Center

11/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/10 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center