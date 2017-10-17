A Perfect Circle unleash “The Doomed” from their first album in 14 years: Stream

A Perfect Circle are set to release a new album next year, their first in 14 years, and today they’ve unveiled a teaser track entitled, “The Doomed”. Take a listen above.
Says frontman Maynard James Keenan in a statement, “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”
The release of “The Doomed” comes in advance of A Perfect Circle’s North American fall tour, which kicks off later this month with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. See the band’s updated touring schedule below.
APC have signed with BMG for the release of the as-yet-untitled album, which they are recording with producer Dave Sardy.
Keenan’s other high-profile rock band, Tool, is also chugging away on a new album, but details regarding its long-awaited release are still unannounced.
A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
10/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
10/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/28 – Toluca, MX @ Knotfest Mexico
10/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
11/01 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater at Barclays Center
11/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/10 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/11 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena
11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre
11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter
11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center