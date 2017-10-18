Alex Calder releases statement confirming sexual assault allegations

Montreal lo-fi musician Alex Calder has confirmed allegations of sexual assault which surfaced last week when his record label, Captured Tracks, announced they were parting ways.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Calder described “an incident that occurred in 2008” with an anonymous individual which he now realizes “was non consensual and constituted assault.”

“I want to further express how completely sorry I am to this person for any shame, humiliation, or social isolation that they have experienced following my actions,” Calder wrote. “I am learning how my actions and negligence have traumatized this person and I would like to express how deeply, deeply sorry I am to them once again.”

For now, Calder has decided to put all “creative pursuits” on hold in order to “start putting my energy into seeking counseling and attending consent training.” This includes all touring and his now shelved self-titled album.

“Being ignorant of consent is no excuse, and I would like to thank the people in my community and elsewhere for providing resources about this,” Calder wrote in closing. “This is necessary and overdue. I want others facing similar experiences to understand the importance of holding themselves accountable for their actions and begin educating themselves.”

