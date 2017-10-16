Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 lineup: QOTSA, Morrissey, The Killers, Muse, and more

Los Angeles-based event also promises Phoenix, Weezer, 30 Seconds to Mars, Run the Jewels, Franz Ferdinand, Foster the People, and more

by
on October 16, 2017, 4:20pm
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores (QOTSA), Ester Segretto (Morrissey)

Los Angeles radio station KROQ has revealed the lineup for its annual holiday concert, Almost Acoustic Christmas. Taking place December 9th-10th at the Forum, the two-day event promises performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Morrissey, The Killers, Muse, Phoenix, Weezer, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Run the Jewels.

Other confirmed acts include Franz Ferdinand, Foster the People, Rise Against, Royal Blood, Prophets of Rage, The Lumineers, Cold War Kids, Vance Joy, Walk the Moon, and more.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 20th at Noon PST. You can find more info here.

kroq almost acoustic christmas Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 lineup: QOTSA, Morrissey, The Killers, Muse, and more

Previous Story
David Gilmour’s abandoned mansion gives Danzig’s shitty house a run for its money
No comments
More Stories