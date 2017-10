Angel Olsen was a guest on the latest episode of Austin City Limits, performing a four-song set in continued support of 2016 LP, My Woman. She played “Not Gonna Kill You”, “Sister”, “Those Were the Days”, and “Shut Up Kiss Me”. The episode also featured a set from Norah Jones, and you can replay it in full up above.

Recently, Olsen announced a new rarities album called Phases, which is due out on November 10th.

Setlist:

Not Gonna Kill You

Sister

Those Were the Days

Shut Up Kiss Me