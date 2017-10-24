Angel Olsen takes a bleary trip through her town in “Special” video: Watch

Angel Olsen will share a new collection of rarities, B-sides, and demos entitled, Phases, on November 10th via Jagjaguwar. One such track, “Special”, was culled from the sessions that produced last year’s fabulous My Woman and shared as the compilation’s lead single. Now, Olsen has shared a self-directed and edited video for the song.

According to a statement, Olsen originally had “grand ideas” for the clip, but found herself rundown from a year of touring and “pressure to keep on being important or interesting.” Instead, she simply decided to capture the week during a friend’s visit, a smattering of simple moments shot with bleary, old film filters. As the musician explained,

“Those days were some of the hardest and also sweetest of the summer. We spent much of the time talking about the current state of affairs and how everyone has been going through tremendous change and having to make hard choices. Maybe it’s just this year, but it feels that we’re entering a new era, one that requires us to really pay more attention to the world and ourselves in it. What I realized is that going through a hard time and talking about it with friends makes you feel your friendships and who you are, and sometimes it takes a weird year to recognize what you still have.”

Watch the clip above. You can also catch Olsen on her late fall North American tour, the dates of which are here.