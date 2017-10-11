Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke hire a questionable hitman in trailer for Thoroughbreds: Watch

The madness of the upper classes may be well-trod cinematic territory, but Cory Finley’s directorial debut, Thoroughbreds, poses an especially skewed question within that realm: what if a pair of well-off young women hired a suspicious assassin to carry out some kind of dubious hit on their behalf?

After its buzz-generating debut at Sundance this past January, Thoroughbreds will see its theatrical release next March through Focus Features. Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch) and Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) co-star as a pair of estranged, affluent Connecticut friends who reunite to help each other out with their mutual vendettas. Anton Yelchin, in what will likely be his final onscreen performance, plays a crooked local with a gun who can help them carry those vendettas out.

The NSFW first trailer (above) offers merely a tease of what’s yet to come, but if the word surrounding Finley’s work here is any indication, Thoroughbreds could well be the kind of unassuming indie that sneaks up on you and leaves you sitting shocked after it’s over. We’ll have to wait a while to find out, as it’s currently slated for a March 9th, 2018 release, but it’ll be one to watch in the early part of next year, as the release cycle resets itself anew.