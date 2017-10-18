Arcade Fire perform “Everything Now” on Ellen: Watch

In terms of televised musical performances, Ellen wins this week. Yesterday saw Beck perform “Up All Night”, and HAIM is scheduled to appear tomorrow. Arcade Fire stopped by Wednesday’s episode to perform “Everything Now”, the title track from their recently released fifth studio album. “I love our next guests and I love this song,” Ellen said in introducing the band. She can later be seen singing along with the rest of the studio audience. Catch the replay up above.

Recently, Arcade Fire covered John Lennon’s “Mind Games” as part of a session for Spotify.