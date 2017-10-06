Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”: Stream

Photo by Jeff Forney

Avenged Sevenfold have had themselves a rather prolific 2017, starting off with an opening slot on one of Metallica’s North American tours. Over the summer, the Huntington Beach natives also hit the road alongside Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal as well as launched an ongoing new music series in which they cover classic songs.

Today, as part of that series, Avenged Sevenfold have tackled the 1975 Pink Floyd cut “Wish You Were Here”. Although the rockers been known for their bone-crushing approach to heavy metal, here they exercise a little tenderness and tranquility with their faithful cover. Take a listen below.

Here’s the original for comparison:

In recent weeks, Avenged Sevenfold have also put their own spin on the Beach Boys staple “God Only Knows” and The Rolling Stone’s “As Tears Go By”. They also just announced a tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine.

Avenged Sevenfold 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo DTLA

01/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

01/16 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

01/17 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

01/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

01/25 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

01/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sandford Premier Center

01/31 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/02 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Center

02/03 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

02/06 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

02/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

02/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome