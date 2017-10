Canadian jazz outfit BadBadNotGood previously joined forces with Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring on “Time Moves Slow”, from their 2016 LP, IV. They’ve now reconnected for a new collaboration called “I Don’t Know”. Take a listen below.

Last month, BadBadNotGood teamed up with Colin Stetson on “Confessions Pt. III”, and delivered one of our favorite sets at the Audiotree Music Festival. Meanwhile, Herring’s Future Islands dropped their latest album, The Far Field, back in April.