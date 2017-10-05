Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock scored a new comedy from Law and Order’s Phil Allocco

Phil Allocco, formerly of hard rock outfits Law and Order and Dogma, is gearing up for the release of his first feature, The Truth About Lies, a comedy that’s getting an added boost from one of Allocco’s old colleagues: Adam Horovitz.

Horovitz, otherwise known as the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock, composed the music for the film, which boasts an impressive cast of comedy ringers like Fran Kranz (Dollhouse, Cabin in the Woods), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Chris Diamantopolous (Silicon Valley). It tells the story of a lovable schlub’s self-sabotaging litany of lies that spiral out of control in the aftermath of a breakup.

The film, which Allocco wrote, produced, and directed, opens across North America on October 27th. View the trailer below.