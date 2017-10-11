Beck performs “Up All Night” and “Devil’s Haircut” on Jools Holland: Watch

Beck is set to drop his latest album, Colors, this Friday, October 13th. He’s shared a number of singles ahead of the hotly anticipated release, and he performed the latest one on Tuesday night’s episode of Jools Holland.

Back by his six-piece band and some sharp-angled pillars, Beck delivered “Up All Night” while shimmying about the stage in typical Beck-ian fashion. He also dusted off fan-favorite “Devil’s Haircut” for a heavy, shredding rendition. Check out the replay of both performances below. Last night’s Jools Holland also featured Beck.

“Up All Night”:

“Devil’s Haircut”:

For more Colors, check out “Wow”, “Dear Life” and “No Distraction”. From the singles alone, it’s pretty clear this new effort is quite a shift from 2014’s Grammy-winning Morning Phase.