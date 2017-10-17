Beck performs “Up All Night” on Ellen: Watch

Though Beck has yet to appear on the typical late night talkshow circuit to promote his new album, Colors, he’s not eschewing television all together. He dropped by Later… With Jools Holland last week, and today graced American screens with an appearance on Ellen.

(Read: Beck in 10 Songs)

As he did on Later, Beck performed his recent single “Up All Night” for the Ellen audience. Those in attendance sure seemed to enjoy the energy of the performance, as they were up and dancing along with the shimmying singer. Take a look at the replay up above.