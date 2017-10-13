Beck returns with 13th studio album Colors: Stream/Download

Photo by Philip Cosores

Chameleonic musical mastermind Beck returns today with Colors, his 13th studio album and first since 2014’s Morning Phase, which took home the Grammy for Album of the year. The record showcases Beck’s myriad musical styles, leaping from one interesting idea to the next — often in one song — and it took the immensely talented artist years to form a cohesive whole out of the algamation of sounds presented on the album.

Beck recorded the collection of kaleidoscopic pop music with producer Greg Kurstin and recently said of the record, “These are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It’s not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.”

Ahead of the album’s release Beck shared album cuts “Wow”, “Dreams”, “Dear Life”, “No Distraction” and “Up All Night”, providing listeners with a good idea of what was in store on the record. In his review, Dan Weiss praised the record’s variety and accessibility: “Colors is Beck’s most plainly listenable record in years, and it doesn’t sound like a pallid rehash of any other Beck album, which is a plus. It’s genuinely hard to tell what it’s aiming for, what with the jaunty Elliott Smith piano on “Dear Life” one track and wonky-era future-Western synths on “Wow” another, but its just under 40 minutes go by more briskly than anything else he’s ever made, and you’ll look up about half the time to see what a track is called.”

Colors Artwork:



Colors Tracklist:

1. Colors

2. Seventh Heaven

3. I’m So Free

4. Dear Life

5. No Distractions

6. Dreams

7. Wow

8. Up All Night

9. Square One

10. Fix Me