Believe this: Fox just shared the first trailer for the new season of The X-Files: Watch

Sci-fi fans and evergreen nerds alike rejoiced at the return ofThe X-Files last year, but though the six-episode run started strong it was undone by a lame finale that stripped some of the shine from everything that came before it. Its high ratings and cliffhanger ending all but guaranteed another season, however, and Fox announced one earlier this year. Though we’re always excited to see David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, we remain a bit reticent to see what Chris Carter‘s got up his sleeve.

Now, the network has released its first trailer for the return. The good news? It appears that finale was just a dream of Scully’s and we can all just move on. The bad news? Much of it the action will revolve Mulder and Scully’s search for their son, William. not one of the series’ best plot lines. Also, was that the Lone Gunmen? Didn’t they die? Color us intrigued. Watch the full thing above.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators — these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” said FBC president David Madden upon the announcement of the show’s latest season. “And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

The show is slated for a January 2018 return. No more dreams, please.