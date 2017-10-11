Ben Affleck apologizes for groping MTV correspondent

Ben Affleck has apologized to Hilarie Burton, an actress and former MTV correspondent who accused him of sexual misconduct during a 2001 appearance on TRL.

Burton, who currently stars on FOX’s Lethal Weapon series and is married to Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, recalled the incident in a series of tweets Tuesday. When a fan pointed out the hypocrisy of Affleck’s statement about Harvey Weinstein given his own history, Burton responded, “I didn’t forget.” She when on to add that she “was a kid” when Affleck groped her breast during a 2001 appearance on TRL. She also tweeted a clip of their interaction, writing as a caption, “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

In his apology, Affleck said he “acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton.”

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

In his statement condemning Weinstein, Affleck wrote, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

Affleck’s comments were also criticized by Rose McGowan, who herself was a victim of Weinstein. McGowan said Affleck was aware of Weinstein’s behavior: “‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” she recounted. “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017