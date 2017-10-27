Big K.R.I.T. unveils new double album 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time: Stream/download

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Today, Big K.R.I.T. returns with a new album titled, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in it entirety below.

4eva follows 2015’s It’s Better This Way mixtape and a series of freestyles last summer, but is technically his third full-length following the impressive Cadillactica in 2014. Due out through Multi Alumni/BMG, the LP spans two discs and 22 tracks in total. The Mississippi rapper was joined in the studio by guest collaborators T.I., CeeLo Green, Jill Scott, Bilal, Robert Glasper, Lloyd, and UGK; production credits include DJ Khalil (Eminem, Big Boi) and DJ Camper (JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj).

4eva Is A Mighty Long Time Artwork:

4eva Is A Mighty Long Time Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Big K.R.I.T.

02. Confetti

03. Big Bank (feat. TI)

04. Subenstein (My Sub IV)

05. 1999 feat Lloyd

06. Ride Wit Me (feat. UGK)

07. Get Up 2 Come Down (feat. CeeLo & Sleepy Brown)

08. Layup

09. Classic Interlude

10. Aux Cord

11. Get Away

Disc 2

01. Justin Scott

02. Mixed Messages

03. Keep The devil Off

04. Miss Georgia Fornia (feat. Joi)

05. Everlasting

06. Higher Calling (feat. Jill Scott)

07. Weekend Interlude

08. Price of Fame

09. Drinking Sessions (feat. Keyon Harrold)

10. The Light (feat. Bilal, Robert Glasper Jr, Kenneth Whalum, Burniss Earl Travis II)

11. Bury Me In Gold