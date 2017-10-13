Bill Murray performs music from his New Worlds album on Colbert: Watch

It’s somewhat inconceivable to think Bill Murray would agree to a TV appearance on the night his beloved Chicago Cubs faced off against the Washington Nationals in a deciding game five. Perhaps that says how passionate he is about his latest project, New Worlds, an album of classical musical made in collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler. Murray and Vogler appeared together on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform a few selections from the album, specifically: a medley of songs from West Side Story (above) and “The Carnival Of The Animals, R.125 – The Swan / Blessing The Boats” by Fresh composer Camille Saint-Saëns (below).

Prior to the performance, the ever-eccentric Murray riled up the audience with a t-shirt cannon. Later, while sipping a glass of Cuban rum, he spoke to Colbert about the Cubs, living in Charleston, how he almost became a priest, and the creation of New Worlds.

Murray and Vogler are currently on a North American tour in support of New Worlds with dates running into early December.