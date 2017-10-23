Menu
Billy Corgan covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” live in concert: Stream

An impassioned solo acoustic rendition as performed during a recent gig in Toronto

by
on October 22, 2017, 9:31pm
Billy Corgan can be a bit of a troll. He himself admitted as much during a recent interview with the Howard Stern Show, explaining that his decision to now go by “William Patrick Corgan” was done solely to “irritate people.” Thus, it would be reasonable to assume that Corgan’s recent live cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” was also done ironically. But, that’s not actually the case.

The Smashing Pumpkins is a self-admitted fan of Cyrus, having previously called her “a very good singer” and a “better pop star than 99.99% of them.” They’ve even explored the possibility of collaborating together. So, when he unfurled the Bangerz cut to open Friday night’s encore in Toronto, it wasn’t meant as a joke. Rather, Corgan delivered the solo acoustic performance with the same earnestness and passion as he does playing his own material. Hear for yourself up above (via Alternative Nation).

WPC is currently touring in support of his new solo album, Ogilala.

