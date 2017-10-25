Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Billy Corgan covers Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush”: Watch

Performed live on the CBC Radio show q

by
on October 25, 2017, 1:10pm
0 comments

Aside from conspiracy theories and feuding with CNN anchors, one of Billy Corgan’s favorite topics of late has been Neil Young. He mentioned his affinity for the folk legend while guesting on The Howard Stern Show, recalling a time he found himself in a teepee with Young, Marilyn Manson, and Lou Reed. Corgan has also been covering Young at a number of stops, including on Stern and at some live gigs. Most recently, he performed “After the Gold Rush” for CBC Radio’s q program.

Corgan sat at a piano for the performance, delivering a sweet and stripped back rendition that you can check out above.

Corgan also recently covered Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and released his latest solo album, Ogilala.

Previous Story
The Fluids give a Track by Track breakdown of their debut album, No Kidding!: Stream
Next Story
Selena Gomez teams up with Marshmello on new single “Wolves”: Stream
No comments
More Stories