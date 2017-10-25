Billy Corgan covers Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush”: Watch

Aside from conspiracy theories and feuding with CNN anchors, one of Billy Corgan’s favorite topics of late has been Neil Young. He mentioned his affinity for the folk legend while guesting on The Howard Stern Show, recalling a time he found himself in a teepee with Young, Marilyn Manson, and Lou Reed. Corgan has also been covering Young at a number of stops, including on Stern and at some live gigs. Most recently, he performed “After the Gold Rush” for CBC Radio’s q program.

Corgan sat at a piano for the performance, delivering a sweet and stripped back rendition that you can check out above.

Corgan also recently covered Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and released his latest solo album, Ogilala.