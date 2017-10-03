Billy Corgan debuts David Bowie tribute “Zowie”, James Iha collaboration “Processional” live: Watch

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Billy Corgan revealed that his new solo album would feature his first collaborations with former Smashing Pumpkins member James Iha in 17 years. He also mentioned that the Rick Rubin-produced record, entitled Ogilala, would include a Bowie tribute entitled, “Zowie”. During a Sunday evening concert in Berlin, Corgan debuted that track as well as at least one of the two songs co-written by Iha.

Corgan opened his intimate gig at Schwuz with “Zowie” and then went into “Processional”, the only track we know for sure came from his collaboration with Iha. He went on to give the live debut to a number of previously unheard Ogilala tracks — including “The Long Goodbye”, “Half-Life of an Autodidact”, “Mandarynne”, and “Antietam” — so it’s possible the set included the other Iha work, though we can’t say for sure.

Regardless, you can watch the entire performance, which saw all the new material front-loaded, above (via Alternative Nation). The setlist also featured previously released tracks “The Spaniards” and “Aeronaut”, plus a number of Smashing Pumpkins favorites; find the whole thing below.

Billy Corgan Setlist:

Zowie (live debut)

Processional (live debut)

The Spaniards

Aeronaut

The Long Goodbye (live debut)

Half-Life of an Autodidact (live debut)

Mandarynne (live debut)

Antietam (live debut)

If I Were a Carpenter (Tim Hardin cover)

To Sheila

Disarm

Muzzle

Drum + Fife

Try, Try, Try

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

Tonight, Tonight

Today

Cherry