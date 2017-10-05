Billy Corgan unveils new solo album, Ogilala: Stream

On October 13th, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will release a new solo album entitled, Ogilala, produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. In anticipation, the full 11-track album is streaming on NPR’s website. Listen here.

In addition to Rubin, former Pumpkins bandmate James Iha contributed to the album, marking his and Corgan’s first collaboration in 17 years. Iha appears on “The Professional” as well as a non-album b-side. Another track, “Zowie”, is a tribute to David Bowie.

In a statement, Corgan says of the album:

“For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain. And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time orera. The lone difference on songs for Ogilala is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment.

Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

Ogilala marks Corgan’s second solo album following 2005’s TheFutureEmbrace. The involvement of Iha has sparked speculation of Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion, with Corgan himself teasing the possibility of a new album and tour featuring the band’s classic lineup.

Ogilala Artwork:

Ogilala Tracklist:

01. Zowie

02. Processional

03. The Spaniards

04. Aeronaut

05. The Long Goodbye

06. Half-Life Of An Autodidact

07. Amarinthe

08. Antietam

09. Mandaryne

10. Shiloh

11. Archer

Corgan will support the album’s release by embarking on a North American tour in October. Find those dates here, and watch the video for “The Spaniards” below.