Featured photo via NBC

Billy Corgan released his new solo album, the Rick Rubin-produced Ogilala, last week. Last night, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman turned in an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Corgan performed the lush lead single, “Aeronaut”, while elegantly cozied up to a piano. An accompanying string quartet also added to the evening’s tenderness. Replay it up above.

Corgan’s Ogilala tour across North American launches this weekend; find all the dates here.