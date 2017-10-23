Billy Corgan plays three new songs, talks need for “clowns” and “weirdos” on CBS This Morning: Watch

On the heels of his solid solo album Oligaga, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy “William Patrick” Corgan has been making the media rounds, having discussed shapeshifting and the “globalist vision of the world” with Howard Stern last week. Over the weekend, he appeared on CBS This Morning Saturday for a less intense interview and a live performance of three songs from the new album: “Aeronaut”, “The Long Goodbye”, and “To Sheila”.

“I’m a natural contrarian,” Corgan told the host before acknowledging his relationships with conspiracy mongers like Alex Jones. “We need clowns, we need weirdos, we need freaks. They keep the system in check.”

He also discussed the reason for recording under his full name. “It just started feeling comfortable and became kind of a weird, like, a sign of my arrogance or something,” he says. “So once i saw that it irritated people I thought, ‘Okay I’m definitely going to do this.'”

Watch the full interview above. You can find his live performances below. Also check out Corgan’s live cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”, which he performed during a concert in Toronto over the weekend.